WATCH: Park Min Young and Song Kang give their all for their passion in ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ preview

JTBC's new Saturday and Sunday drama 'Forecasting Love and Weather' released a 5-minute brief preview on February 1. The video shows Song Kang working hard to convince his senior colleagues to follow his hunch in order to provide an accurate weather report to the people and when they didn’t listen, the consequences were paid by Park Min Young, who plays a respected individual in the Meteorological Agency. She confronted the person who had the hunch and when she met him, sparks flew.

The drama tells the story of people who work hard to accurately predict the weather by running on their feet, analyzing data, and accurately forecasting the weather at the Meteorological Agency, a place that conveys the weather, which is an indispensable element of life, although not well known. In addition, it stimulates interest as it contains the atrocities left behind by a love affair that blossomed within the Korea Meteorological Administration and the flow of romance that one wants to say out loud again.

Jin Ha Kyung (Park Min Young) is an intelligent and highly organized individual who does everything by the book and is fastidious about keeping her personal and professional lives separate. Due to her cold demeanor, she has few friends at work and has become an ‘outsider by choice.’ Lee Shi Woo (Song Kang) is a free spirit who is always thinking outside the box. Although he can appear clumsy, he boasts an impressive IQ of 150 and is able to achieve anything once he sets his mind to it. However, in spite of his intelligence and abilities, all he cares about is the weather.

The first episode will be out on Netflix on February 12.

