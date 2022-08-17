WATCH: Park Min Young is a blushing bride in the first teaser for tvN’s upcoming drama ‘Love In Contract’

On August 17th, the side of 'Love In Contract' drew attention by releasing a teaser video of Park Min Young's pure white wedding dress for the first time. In the released teaser video, Park Min Young catches her eye as she is marching towards a happy married life. The dazzling beauty of Park Min Young, who seems to have reached the pinnacle of her happiness with this off-shoulder wedding dress and neatly tied up hairstyle, arouses admiration from viewers.

Park Min Young's bright smile filled with the excitement of the bride makes the hearts of those who see it pound, and her beauty catches the eye. The realistic teaser video, reminiscent of a formal wedding video, raises expectations for this broadcast. In the meantime, the groom's face, occupying the seat next to Park Min Young, is hidden, arousing curiosity. At the end of the video, she shyly says, "I'm getting married." 'Love In Contract' will be aired for the first time on September 21 at 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST).

The drama follows Choi Sang Eun (Park Min Young) who is an attractive woman, with talent and charm. She works as a contract marriage master. Her job is to help her client have a perfect single life. She transforms herself for each of her clients. Her client Jung Ji Ho (Go Kyung Pyo) has been in a marriage contract with her for 5 years, running on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of the week. Jung Ji Ho is a mysterious man. Her new client Kang Hae Jin (Kim Jae Young) is a popular actor. She has a marriage contract with him on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Choi Sang Eun becomes involved with her 2 clients and finds herself in a love triangle.

ALSO READ: ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ to return with season 2 in 2024? Details Inside

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.