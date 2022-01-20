WATCH: Park Min Young & Song Kang lock horns and ease them in new ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ teaser

Love as warm as the sunshine during winters and as soothing as the first rain during monsoon awaits with open doors for the people at the Korea Meteorological Administration which is the national weather forecast service. A steadfast and all giving Jin Ha Kyung (Park Min Young) is the general weather forecaster at her department while Lee Si Woo (Song Kang) is the quick-witted breaking news forecaster in 'Forecastng Love and Weather'.

The two at her loggerheads in the latest teaser for ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’. Jin Ha Kyung argues how South Korea is the focal point for weather related news. However, unpredictable circumstances lead to stones in the path of their timely and accurate weather forecasting. Things take a sharp turn when Lee Si Woo enters with his willful actions and unique takes that unsettle the life of Jin Ha Kyung. Winking his way in, the two slowly warm up to each other. Watch below.

A second romance brews when Han Ki Joon, played by Yoon Park and Chae Yoo Jin, played by Girl’s Day’s Yura, find themselves stuck in the middle of the ever-changing aspects of the weather department. Han Ki Joon is Jin Ha Kyung’s ex-boyfriend and a fast tongued overachiever who has not much experience with failure. Meanwhile Chae Yoo Jin is trying to find her footing at a job that isn’t what she expected.

Romance drama, ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ premieres on February 12 as the next Saturday-Sunday show on JTBC and Netflix.

