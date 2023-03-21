WATCH: Park Seo Joon and IU are a hilarious duo in the trailer and posters for the upcoming sports film Dream

It is the start of the dream team. The movie 'Dream (directed by Lee Byung Hun)', which is a collaboration between master of taste director Lee Byung Hun and Park Seo Joon and IU, released the first official poster and trailer full of delightful energy and unexpected charm.

'Dream' is a story about former soccer player Hong Dae (Park Seo Joon) who has no concept and PD Somin (IU) who has no passion and challenges an impossible dream with homeless ragtag national team players. The first poster, which was released, contains a unique composition of Park Seo-joon in the role of Soulless coach Hongdae and Lee Ji-eun in the role of Passionless PD So-min, while also conveying the confident and energetic appearance of the Korean national team players who are participating in the Homeless Football World Cup for the first time. provides energy. The copy of '2023 Dream Lineup is out' raises expectations for casting in and out of the movie.

Hongdae, played by Park Seo Joon, is a person who became the manager of the Homeless Football World Cup without a plan or will to overcome the worst crisis in his career. Park Seo Joon, who played Hong Dae, who is astounded by the fantastic teamwork of homeless players who have never played sports, but cannot quit his managerial job as a talent donation, portrays a character who is humane as if harsh and has a soft-hearted character with a sense of rhythm.

The trailer:

The first official trailer makes the heart beat from the start with the scene of the homeless national team entering the match to a lively beat, while seeking a different twist with a tasty copy of the words 'I'll show you what I haven't seen'. In particular, starting with the awkward first meeting of Hongdae and homeless players, the true skills of players crossing the border between soccer and Taekkyeon are revealed, and this video foretells a story that will unfold in earnest. and check the fun. In addition, based on the character transformation of Park Seo Joon and IU, the tiki taka acting that disses each other is also expected to be a point that cannot be missed. 'Dream', which predicts strong vitality on the screen on a spring day, will be released in theaters on April 26th.

