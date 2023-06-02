WATCH: Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young and Lee Byung Hun star in gripping first teaser for Concrete Utopia

On June 1, Lotte Entertainment released the first teaser for Concrete Utopia starring Park Seo Joon, Lee Byung Hun and Park Bo Young, confirming the film is going to be released in August. The film 'Concrete Utopia' is a disaster film portraying the narrative of survivors gathering in the last Imperial Palace residence apartment complex in Seoul, which was crushed by a significant seismic tremor.

Concrete Utopia:

The new cast of Lee Byung Hun, Park Seo Joon, and Park Bo Young tell the story of those who survived inside and outside the apartment against the backdrop of a city in ruins after a massive earthquake destroyed all concrete. This sets the stage for the movie, which raises expectations. Lee Byung Hun will portray Young Tak, a new resident representative who will demonstrate his strong character by taking any risks to safeguard the apartment from outsiders. In addition, Park Seo Joon will portray Min Sung, who is dedicated to safeguarding the apartment and family, and Park Bo Young, who will play Park Seo Joon's wife Myung Hwa, a more mature character who never loses faith, even in the most difficult circumstances.

The teasers:

The secret banner, delivered with the affirmation of delivery in August, invigorates the creative mind and raises interest in the main condo in a city where everything has fallen, and the main loft that has not imploded. In the teaser trailer delivered alongside the banner, Lee Byung Hun, who played 'Young Tak', the delegate of the occupants of the Imperial Palace Apartment, added a line with a charming voice, "I felt that this condo was picked for a reason." The trailer adds tension between the characters in a world where everything has been destroyed by a major earthquake. It shows the residents who have to protect themselves in the only apartment that is still standing. This creates a sense of immersion that the viewers can't help but feel. In particular, expectations for the explosive acting skills and chemistry Lee Byung Hun, Park Seo Joon, and Park Bo Young will produce are raised by their new character transformations, which have never been seen before as a new combination of actors.

