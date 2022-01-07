WATCH: Park Soloman, Park Jihoo & more screech for help during a zombie outbreak in ‘All of Us Are Dead’

Get your horror fix soon! Netflix has just released the teaser for its upcoming zombie apocalypse series and we are more than excited for this one. The Hyosan High School has an experience like no other when one day a bunch of zombies enter their premises and wreak havoc.

The ‘All of Us Are Dead’ teaser presents the moments that the students stuck inside the classroom call out for help. Starring Yoon Chan Young, Park Jihoo, Cho Yi Hyun, Park Solomon and Yoo Insoo as the leads, we are met with the cast that has to maneuver the ever-increasing population of zombies that have made their way into their school.

We can see the students trying out various methods to get in touch with the authorities, notifying them of the zombies in their high school grounds. Their desperate attempts are brushed to the side and termed as a prank until more calls start making their way into the police station. Meanwhile even more students turn into zombies in very blood curling ways.

The students hope for the help that doesn’t arrive until it's too late. They curse at each other and land in awkward situations but promise to not give up and fight for their lives. Check out the scary but very intriguing teaser below.

Knowing the history of stellar works in all zombie releases that we have witnessed at the hands of the Korean acting scene so far, another masterpiece might be awaiting us!

‘All of Us Are Dead’ releases on January 28.

