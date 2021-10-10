WATCH: Paul Kim reminiscences his love in the whimsical and quirky MV for ‘Gloomy Sunday’

On October 9, Paul Kim drops the title track from his latest digital EP ‘Gloomy Sunday’ and we cannot stop listening to his melodious voice blended with a poppy instrumental! As the title suggests, the MV begins with a dejected Paul Kim walking in his neighborhood, remembering all the things that changed after his girlfriend left him.

While the people in the area are busy getting to their destination, Paul Kim is stuck in his sad state of mind and even though he wishes to leave all of it behind, he can’t seem to break from the pain and the gloominess that has taken over his heart. While most of the MV was upbeat, sweet and quirky, the painful lyrics express his state of mind.

On October 7, Paul Kim also released a sad ballad MV for ‘After Summer’ and the melodious singer proved his skills in an emotive manner. Coupled with a simple MV where Paul Kim drives around singing his regrets of falling out with his lover, Jeju Island’s seas paired as the perfect background. According to his agency Neuron Music on October 8th, Paul Kim's new single 'After Summer', released the previous day, topped the real-time charts of music sites Genie and Bugs as of the morning of the same day. It also performed well on all music charts, including the Melon Top 100, real-time charts, and flow 24-hour charts. 'Almost Summer' is a medium-tempo song that expresses the longing for love, which was painful because it was clumsy, on the understated piano sound and beat.

At the same time, Paul Kim's existing representative songs also drew attention.His hit songs such as 'Every Day, Every Moment', 'Goodbye', 'Meet You', and 'Would you like a cup of coffee' are still on the charts. On the other hand, Paul Kim will hold a national tour concert 'Fully' at the end of 2021 in 9 cities including Busan and Gwangju, starting with the Seoul concert on November 6-7.

What do you think of the MV? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.