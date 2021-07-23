WATCH: A peep into ITZY’s Yeji’s daily life through her new vlog

JYP Entertainment has allowed all MIDZYs to see what Yeji’s life looks like on a regular basis as a poster for a new vlog from the 21-year-old rapper, singer, and dancer from their favorite group ITZY is released. On 22 July, the group’s label shared a poster for Yeji’s upcoming vlog scheduled to release on 23 July at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The link redirected to a YouTube video premiere for the said time.

You can look at the poster below.

It shows a colorful collage of the charming performer Yeji posing with her teddy bears and making a ‘V’ sign. The video had multiple fans waiting for it and was released on 23 July as announced. The 15 minutes long video begins with a cap-clad Yeji in her car on the way to a ‘doll hospital’ with her teddy bears to mend the torn dolls. Dolee, her first teddy toy, has been with Yeji since she was 5 years old and Dolmin, since she was 7. She goes on to explain the story of how they came into her life and how they got injured. Clearly, Yeji is very close with her toys.

It becomes a day out in the life of not just Yeji but her 2 dolls who she says have not taken out much. The doll repairer is referred to as a doctor throughout the episode adding to the video’s sweet nature. Yeji carefully chooses the right noses for Dolee and Dolmin. She tries her hand at mending them and eventually gets them ‘hospitalised’.

She then proceeds to a doughnut place and thinks of member Chaeryeong while coloring a cartoon. The cheerful cake shopping ends and Yeji is back in her car where she chats about her sweet interactions with fellow ITZY members Yuna and Ryujin. With a mouth-watering assortment of cakes in front of Yeji, she begins her own mukbang. The video ends with her doll friends being back from their stay at the ‘hospital’.

What a lovely video it has been! Watch it below.

We look forward to more days in the lives of the ITZY members.

