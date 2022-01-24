Watch: PENTAGON ‘IN:VITE U’ to a fatally charming game in ‘Feelin’ Like’ music video

A dozen full of amazing tracks, a dozen full of spellbinding moments with the boys of PENTAGON who have returned with another amazing mini-album, their 12th, on January 24. Unleashing a newer side of themselves, the eight boys make it obvious that they are here to stay. In a sultry music video, accompanying energetic pop and powerful R&B music, let the boys call you over for an interesting game through ‘Feelin’ Like’.



Composed by the very acclaimed Ryan Jhun who has worked with multiple K-pop heavyweights, alongside Kristin Marie, Vegard Hurum and Jop Pangemanan, PENTAGON’s JINHO, KINO, and WOOSEOK took the tides to their favor unabashedly while writing for this song and it is ever-so evident. A nod to the tale of Pygmalion’s statue, Galatea, the eight men reimagine their own moments of awakening and acceptance through those of an ideal woman.

A trendy dance hook catching the ever-awaiting challengers finds its merry way into an otherwise drunk-on-class vibe of the music video. Through instances of psychedelic art and introspective lyricism, PENTAGON embraces temptation wholeheartedly. The uptempo beat is sure to catch your undivided attention if the impeccable visuals of the members don’t. Check out the music video below.

With this, a surprisingly new side of PENTAGON is revealed yet again as the boys take on being owners of their own desires in the unabashedly provocative tunes of ‘Feelin’ Like’.

