WATCH: PENTAGON members are princes ripped out of a fairytale in ‘Flare’ visual motif for ‘IN:VITE U’

CUBE Entertainment, the agency, released the ‘Visual Motif: Flare’ video of the twelfth mini-album 'IN:VITE U' on January 10th. In the video, the PENTAGON members drew attention by showing off their unique charm with bolder styling and a prince visual that overwhelms the eyes. In particular, the group's unique captivating eyes radiated a fatal aura to the utmost, raising the expectations of fans.

Previously, the group unveiled unit concept images and they look extremely handsome! Hongseok, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok in the published photo showed a different charm that had not been shown before. Expectations for a comeback have been raised with a more mature atmosphere and sophisticated visuals. The first unit concept teaser had Jinho, Shinwon, Yeowon, and Yanan exuding a different charm from the group photo.

In March of last year, PENTAGON's 11th mini-album 'LOVE or TAKE' drew a hot response by ranking first in the real-time charts of domestic music sites and the iTunes Top Albums chart in 14 regions around the world. Each album contains PENTAGON's unique musical colors, proving the term 'self-made idol', and has been loved by global K-pop fans with its excellent concept digestibility and high-quality album. As colorful as the fantastic visuals were revealed, the album's high level of perfection was revealed.

PENTAGON's twelfth mini album 'IN:VITE U' will be released through various online music sites at 2:30 pm IST on January 24th.

