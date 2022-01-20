WATCH: PENTAGON members transform into their dapper alter egos in ‘Feelin’ Like’ MV teaser

On January 20th, PENTAGON posted the second music video teaser of 'Feelin' Like', the title song of the twelfth mini album 'IN:VITE U', through the official YouTube channel. The second music video teaser released contains a group dance scene that gives a glimpse of the performance of the title song 'Feelin' Like'. In the first teaser released earlier, the members drew attention with the 180-degree change of visuals, but in the teaser released today, Pentagon's sophisticated and chic performance increased immersion in the video.

Ahead of the comeback, PENTAGON announced the release of the album on January 24th and the news of 'PENTAGON 12th Mini Album [IN:VITE U] LAUNCHING SHOW'. The launch show will be broadcast live both online and offline at the same time, and will have a meaningful time meeting with domestic fans in person after a long time.

According to the global K-pop fandom platform Whosfan, Yuto of the PENTAGON took first place in the voting for the 3rd week of January 'Who will be the idol to celebrate her birthday in Times Square?' With the support of Whosfan, an advertisement for her birthday was sent out on a large billboard in Times Square in New York. Yuto, who is celebrating his birthday on January 23rd, took first place with 45.03% of the votes.

PENTAGON, who have solidified the term 'self-produced idol' with different performances and musical capabilities for each album it releases, have also previously released 'Shine', 'Naughty Boy', and 'Spring Snow', receiving love from Korean and global fans. PENTAGON's twelfth mini album 'IN:VITE U' will be released through various online music sites at 2:30 pm IST on January 24th.

