WATCH: PENTAGON’s Yuto, Kino and Wooseok have a blast in new MV teaser

UNIVERSE, are you ready for another bop from our boys? The maknae line of PENTAGON is set to release a digital single titled ‘Cerberus’ today. Ahead of the release, the boys have shared the second teaser for the song, with a party-like vibe. Earlier, the second set of teaser images was also dropped, making fans excited for what’s coming.



Continuing with the party boys theme, the second teaser shows Yuto, Kino and Wooseok jamming to the beats of whistles in the background as they nod their heads along with it. Yuto and Wooseok get into an old school luxury car followed by Yuto playing around with a spotlight. The three make faces at the camera, having a blast on their own.

The second set of teaser images gave a much closer look at the outfits of the three as Yuto can be seen dressed in a mesh top with chains around his neck, hair falling across his face. Kino can be seen stroking his sharp jawline while looking like a handsome hunk. Youngest Wooseok’s stare can be felt through the screen, as a single strand of hair makes its way onto his forehead. The trio strikes a pose on the bonnet of the car for one image while they flock their heads in the other. Check out the teaser images below.

‘Cerberus’ will release on August 18 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) across multiple music platforms.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: PENTAGON’s KINO performs an ethereal and elegant cover of Chungha’s ‘Gotta Go’



Are you ready for a party with Yuto, Kino and Wooseok? Let us know below.