WATCH: The Penthouse 3 ladies wage a war against each other in new fiery teaser video

The leading ladies of SBS's The Penthouse 3 are gearing up for battle!

It feels like yesterday when The Penthouse S2 ended and we are already gearing up for the third and the final season of the show. One of the best dramas in the past year, The Penthouse: War In Life has clocked in record-breaking TRPs in its two seasons. Allow us to give you a brief recap of the drama before we usher in the new season. The Penthouse: War In Life is a makjang drama (long and exaggerated drama) centered around the rich and powerful residents of the Hera Palace, who will any lengths to secure power and status for themselves. The first season revolves around the brutal murder of Min Seol A, an innocent orphan who is actually Shim Su Ryeon's daughter. Enraged, Shim Su Ryeon vows to avenge her daughter's death, but unfortunately is killed by her evil husband Joo Dante, who frames Oh Yoon Hee in Shim Su Ryeon's murder case

In the second season, Cheon Seo Jin and Joo Dante are preparing to get engaged but are shocked by the sudden appearance of Dr Ha Yoon Chul and Oh Yoon Hee's in their lives. Dr Ha declares that Oh Yoon Hee is his wife now and they will live at the Hera Palace. Cheon Seo Jin is disturbed by this and Joo Dante is desperate to marry her to acquire her shares and wealth and credit it to his name. At the school celebrations, Ha Eun Byeol and Bae Rona get into a fight, Ha Eun Byeol slashes her throat with the trophy and she rolls down the stairs, leaving a trail of blood. Joo Dante gets Dr Ha Yoon Chul framed in Bae Rona's murder case and blackmails Cheon Seo Jin that she must marry him to protect her ex-husband and her daughter.

However, in a thrilling twist, it is revealed that Shim Su Ryeon is actually alive and designs the perfect trap to get Joo Dante arrested for his crime. The Hera Palace residents are taken into police custody and Bae Rona is safe and sound in Shim Su Ryeon's care. Towards the end, Logan Lee is killed by a bombing, leaving Shim Su Ryeon devasted. The new season promises triple the thrill, betrayal, revenge, action and grief.

In the new teaser video, we can see the ladies of The Penthouse waging a war against each other. The ladies are all fired up and determined to take on one another. The new clip features stars Kim So Yeon, Lee Ji Ah, and Eugene getting into character as they declare their plans for revenge. Kim So Yeon, who plays Cheon Seo Jin spits out in a taunting way, “Do you think you can keep me locked up? The likes of you? Who do you think you are? I’m Cheon Seo Jin.”

Lee Ji Ah, who essays Shim Su Ryeon warns the evil residents of Hera Palace by saying, “This time, I’ll make sure you breathe your last breath. Whatever you’ve got, bring it on. I can take you.” Finally, Eugene, who portrays Oh Yoon Hee, declares to the other two women that she will not back down either. She says, “I’m going to find it no matter what. Even if it means a bloodbath at Hera Palace.”

You can watch the teaser video below:

The last chapter of revenge-suspense drama, The Penthouse 3 will air its final season starting June 4, every Friday at 10 pm KST.

Credits :SBS Drama

