WATCH: A playful summer awaits the boys of ONF in new teasers for ‘POPPING’

We are jealous of the summer that ONF is living in all the content released for their upcoming album ‘POPPING’. Following the announcement of their upcoming album, ONF has been on a roll with refreshing and sometimes cold themed images. What we initially thought to be an album set in the frozen regions has now been tainted with sweet candies and the pool, courtesy of the new updates from ONF.

Starting with charming marine boy outfits that had them wearing fur headgears, blank faces on display, the ONF boys seemed to be on a search through the waters as binoculars could be spotted in their hands. This was followed by some ‘icy’ fresh photos where the members were playing around with ice cubes, making us want to run to the fridge and grab some ourselves.

The colourful and joyous aura around the comeback has been kept alive with 2 more teasers, adding more interesting elements to ‘POPPING’. The first one, ‘SUMMER IS POOL’, released on 31 July, showed a miniature toy being dropped into what seems to be a pool with fake fish, balloons, and other colourful items stationed across its floor. Once the miniature toy was dropped, the message ‘ONF POPPING’ bubbled up on the screen. Check it out below.

The next teaser released on 3 August at midnight KST has a yellow lollipop with a smiley face on it. The sound of water in the background, a shower of water droplets are falling on the candy making it melt away. Captioned with ‘SUMMER IS SWEET’, ONF seems to be up for a summer party surrounded by the pool and sweet delicacies to keep them occupied. Watch below.

‘POPPING’ will release on 9 August at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

