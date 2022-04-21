WATCH: PSY and Bae Suzy invite viewers to the colourful and fun world of ‘Celeb’ with an MV teaser

On April 21st, P NATION posted a teaser video for the 3rd track 'Celeb' of the 9th regular album 'PSY 9th', which will be released on April 29th, through the official social media handles of P NATION. 'Celeb' is a new song that was introduced as a music video to the audience at the site of PSY's representative brand concert 'Summer Swag 2019' in the summer of 2019. Psy and Zico wrote and composed the lyrics together. At that time, Suzy's appearance in the music video was revealed, and there was a rush of requests for the release of music.

In the teaser video released on this day, Suzy caught the eye with her shining goddess beauty despite her brief appearance. She then performed an addictive dance to the song 'Celeb' with PSY, raising expectations for the main part of her music video. PSY is making a comeback as an artist after 5 years with the 9th regular album 'PSY 9th'. PSY's 9th regular album 'Psy 9th' will be released on various online music sites at 2:30 pm IST on April 29th.

PSY is a South Korean singer, rapper, songwriter, and record producer. PSY is known domestically for his humorous videos and stage performances, and internationally for his hit single ‘Gangnam Style’. The song's refrain was entered into ‘The Yale Book of Quotations’ as one of the most famous quotations of 2012.

