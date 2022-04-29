WATCH: PSY & BTS’ SUGA celebrate the end of pandemic in Western style MV for ‘That That’

On April 29, PSY unveiled the MV for his latest album ‘PSY 9th’ and we are in love with PSY's moves and SUGA’s acting! The song talks about how we have come to the end of the pandemic and they are glad everything is coming back to normal from crowds to working properly- it's a celebration anthem! In true PSY fashion, the song had the craziest dance sequence and it’s definitely going to catch on all over the world!

The MV itself was a cinematic piece with the Western setting and SUGA’s entrance was amazing with the jump and the back-and-forth rap battle! The slap scene will definitely become an iconic scene too! SUGA truly committed himself to the theme and added flair to the track. The spanish inspiration coupled with the electronic instrumental blended with PSY & SUGA’s voice very well!

This is PSY's first release after 5 years since his eighth full-length, ‘4x2=8’, in 2017. Other artists that are featuring in his album are Hwasa, Jessi, Heize, Tablo, Sung Si Kyung & Crush. Psy is known domestically for his humorous videos and stage performances, and internationally for his hit single ‘Gangnam Style’. The song's refrain was entered into The Yale Book of Quotations as one of the most famous quotations of 2012. He has done many songs post ‘Gangnam Style’ like ‘Gentleman’, ‘Daddy’ and more! Fans were excited to finally see his work and to see his title track with BTS’ SUGA was a cherry on the top!

In a couple of behind-the-scenes videos, we come to know how PSY ‘tricked’ SUGA into featuring in his song when all he wanted to do was produce a track for his senior but the outcome was so brilliant we’re sure he had lots of fun dancing to the groovy tunes of ‘That That’!

