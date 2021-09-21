WATCH: PURPLE KISS reveal performance version of ‘Zombie’ MV

On September 21 KST, PURPLE KISS unveiled a performance video for their title track ‘Zombie’ from the latest release, second mini-album ‘HIDE & SEEK’. The album consists of a total of six songs namely ‘Zombie’, ‘2AM’, ‘'Cast pearls before swine', ‘So WhY’, ‘Tears’, ‘Twinkle' and 'ZzZz' and was released on September 8 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

All the members look absolutely stunning while performing the catchy song and grooving to the rhythm in the various attires from the concept images of the album. The entire video is jam-packed with energy as PURPLE KISS effortlessly nails the difficult choreography.

Here’s the choreography video for ‘Zombie’.

Fans too took this moment to appreciate PUPLE KISS’s hard work and efforts. While some talked about how addicted they are to the catchy music of the song, others paid attention to PURPLE KISS’ synchronized moves and display of each members’ artistry.

It is absolutely incredible how the rookie girl group took the industry by storm with its latest album and lived up to the title of ‘Balance Doll’ once again proving their capabilities of not only singing and dancing but also song-writing, composing and making the choreographies.

PURPLE KISS debuted under the agency RBW Entertainment and consists of a total of seven members- Park Jieun, Na Goeun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein and Swan. The group released two pre-debut digital singles ‘My Heart Skip a Beat’ back in November 2020, and ‘Can We Talk Again’ in February 2021, before their official debut on March 15, 2021, with the EP ‘Into Violet’.

