WATCH: PURPLE KISS turns to zombies in ‘Freaky Purky’ performance video

PURPLE KISS is gearing up for an intriguing comeback! The fierce girl group will be back with their mini-album ‘HIDE & SEEK’ on September 8 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) and fans certainly cannot keep calm! On August 30 KST, RBW Entertainment revealed a performance video for ‘Intro: Freaky Purky’ giving a sneak peek into the album.

The video starts with the singer Dosie sitting in what looks like an abandoned train station while zombie-like humans roam all around the place followed by the other members joining Dosie to perform the spooky choreography of the song.

Throughout the one minute twelve-second video, it kept switching from colours to black and white to red, adding to the haunting visuals of the intro.

Here’s the performance video for ‘Freaky Purky’.

The mini-album ‘HIDE & SEEK’ consists of a total of seven tracks including the title song ‘Zombie’, ‘2AM’, ‘Cast pearls before swine’, ‘So WhY’, ‘Tears’, ‘Twinkle’ and ‘ZzZz’.

The comeback is highly anticipated by fans and non-fans alike thanks to the unique concept brought to the table by the rookie group PURPLE KISS.

This will be the group’s first comeback in six months after they debuted with their super hit album ‘INTO VIOLET’ under RBW Entertainment back in March this year. The rookie girl group consists of seven members- Park Jieun, Na Goeun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein and Swan who are well known for their bold and fierce personalities and their active participation in the production, songwriting and choreography of the group.

Are you excited for ‘HIDE & SEEK’? Let us know in the comments below.