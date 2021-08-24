WATCH: QUEEN of Kpop CL make a powerful comeback with ‘SPICY’

CL is back! On August 24 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), CL dropped an intense and powerful music video for the track ‘SPICY’ from her album ‘ALPHA’. The rapper looked immensely captivating as she danced to the incredible song.

In the new music video released titled ‘SPICY’, CL looks stunning as she's seen standing amidst a Greco-Roman setting. The music video is a bold reaffirmation of her personality. CL's dapper look along with the awe-inspiring dance moves have made the fans excited for more. Netizens have been sharing the unparalleled happiness they received on getting a new music video from their favourite artist, who yet again looks like a Queen with this comeback.

The MV starts with a golden statue saying, “Excuse me, do you have the sauce that is spicy, made in Korea?”. Musically, the song is a high-end electro-pop song with heavy bass and upbeat music.

Here’s the MV of ‘SPICY’.

CL brags about her Korean nationality through the lyrics, which are half in Korean and half in English. The ‘spice’ of the South Korean music industry, CL, sets the world on fire with her bold rap and captivating personality.

Domestic fans are especially happy to see CL pay homage to her nation, South Korea by repeatedly mentioning the country and how K-pop is here to rule the world.

CL has time and again showed the connection to her roots. Previously, CL also released a song named ‘HWA’ that said, ‘The Mogunghwa has bloomed’, warning the global music industry that the South Korean rapper is here to stay.

What do you feel about SPICY's music video?