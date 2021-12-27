WATCH: Rain & Kim Bum’s hilarious situation raises expectations for ‘Ghost Doctor’ in a new teaser

tvN has released another hilarious teaser for Ghost Doctor! It starts off with Cha Young Min (Rain) narrating, “It all started that day”, following which he is brought to the hospital covered in blood, after a car accident. Sung Dong Il, playing Tes — the resident ghost of the hospital — narrates the situation, leading us to understand that Cha Young Min has turned into a “coma ghost”, one of those who don't know if they’ll live or die. Suddenly turned into a spirit at the border of life and death, Cha Young Min appears understandably shocked. The teaser also shows Kim Bum as Go Seung Tak yelling out in frustration at Cha Young Min, asking to be left alone, after which Tes raises curiosity about Cha Young Min and Go Seung Tak’s situation by stating, “You two seem to be tightly bound together”.

Watch the teaser below.

Set to premiere on January 3, 2022, at 10.30 pm KST, Ghost Doctor is a fantasy medical drama following a genius thoracic surgeon, Cha Young Min, played by Rain, who passes away but cannot leave behind the hospital and his patients. Rain is joined by Kim Bum, who plays Go Seung Tak, an extremely wealthy resident. The drama will also see Apink’s Son Naeun playing emergency room intern Oh Soo Jung. She believes in miracles and supernatural phenomena despite studying medicine. Uee will be acting as neurosurgeon Jang Se Jin who is Cha Young Min’s ex-girlfriend.

Expectations for Ghost Doctor are extremely high, as it is anticipated to be an exciting story about two doctors who are polar opposites in terms of backgrounds, skill sets, and personalities, begrudgingly combining spirits and bodies in order to get tasks done.

A perfectionist ghost doctor having to rely on a goofy resident. Written by Kim Sun Soo of Live Up To Your Name fame, and directed by Boo Sung Chul PD (The Heirs, Our Gap Soon), tvN’s upcoming medical drama promises laughs galore through its very premise.

Stay tuned for more updates about Ghost Doctor!