WATCH: Red Velvet and aespa celebrate Beautiful Christmas together in their collaboration MV

The Christmas mood is perfectly set by the carol "Beautiful Christmas." With their stunning visuals, all of the Red Velvet and aespa members stand out on screen. The enthusiasm and eagerness that everyone feels as they wait the entire year for Christmas is captured in the song Beautiful Christmas. The lively sounds and sweet vocals combine well and bless our ears. The song conveys a really lovely message about how Christmas should be spent with your loved ones and family. With the chorus, ‘Everybody come have yourself a beautiful Christmas’ gets stuck in your head immediately. Irene, Wendy, Joy, Seulgi, and Yeri from Red Velvet look incredibly gorgeous in their lovely outfits. While the aespa members Karina, Gisselle, Winter, and Ningning will surprise you in the music video with their beautiful charms.

2022 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU PALACE

Earlier this month, SM Entertainment had confirmed that they will be releasing an upcoming agency-wide winter album ‘2022 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU PALACE.’ This project would feature various collaborations between SM artists which are not seen before. They had announced that the first collaboration track will be between Red Velvet and aespa.

About Red Velvet

Red Velvet made their debut on August 1, 2014, with the song ‘Happiness,’ with a four member lineup of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Joy. Yeri joined the group in March 2015, following the release of their first mini album, ‘Ice Cream Cake.’ Since then Red Velvet has been actively releasing music and are praised worldwide for the experimental genre.

About aespa

aespa is a four member girl group consisting of: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. They made their debut on November 17, 2020, with the single ‘Black Mamba.’ The girls set numerous records upon their debut as they introduced a brand-new concept to the K-pop world.