Watch: Red Velvet drops new teaser images for ‘Queendom’; Album details REVEALED

Red Velvet is here to take your breath away! The supergroup unveiled individual teaser images of the ‘Carnival’ version for Yeri, Wendy and Joy on August 12 along with a group concept photo on August 10. ‘Queendom’ will be released on August 16 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

The girls looked enthralling while they posed in front of a vehicle with the group’s flag on top of it along with colourful balloons and paper decorations around them. The members gave off an elegant vibe in their black, purple and white dresses.

Here’s the group teaser image ‘Carnival’ version for ‘Queendom’

Yeri looked classy as she posed with the red flag and ballons, wearing a multicoloured pastel top with a black skirt. She was indeed ready for ‘Queendom’ with her hair was tied in a messy bun with a crown-like hair accessory.

With a piercing gaze, Wendy stared at the camera in a beautiful purple top accessorised with delicate earrings as her hair was tied up in a high-pony and bangs.

Joy wore a bold shimmery purple and black dress paired with stoned accessories and light makeup, captivating the viewers in her side profile.

Fans also got a little sneak peek into the packaging of ‘Queendom’ with the album details shared by the group. The album will have two different dust jackets, a photobook, CD, envelope, postcards, posters, photo cards, bookmarks and portrait cards.

Prior to this, the group revealed individual and group teaser images for the sixth mini-album with the caption ‘Queendom’- Welcome to the Queendom.

Are you excited for ‘Queendom’? Let us know in the comments below.