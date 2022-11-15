WATCH: Red Velvet enjoy a messy party in the mood sampler for ‘The ReVe Festival 2022– Birthday’

The group Red Velvet presents thrilling energy with the new song 'Birthday' on the new mini-album. Red Velvet's new mini-album 'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday', which will be released on November 28th, contains a total of 5 songs with various charms, including the title song 'Birthday'.

'Birthday' is a trap rhythm-based pop dance song with impressive rhythmic drums and cool synth sound. In particular, it added charm by sampling George Gershwin's 'Rhapsody In Blue'. Last spring, after causing a 'pollen craze' with 'Feel My Rhythm', which sampled Bach's 'Aria on the G String', it heralded another fantastic encounter between Red Velvet and classical music, attracting attention from music fans. A warm response is expected.

The mood sampler:

In addition, this song contains the content of returning to the birthday of the person you like and granting you an unforgettable day by fulfilling all your dreams. double it In addition, today (November 15th), a mood sampler that allows you to meet the conceptual atmosphere of the new album in advance through various social media handles of Red Velvet was released, amplifying curiosity about this comeback. Meanwhile, the second album 'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday' of Red Velvet's 'The ReVe Festival 2022' series will be released on November 28th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on each music site, and will be released as an album on the same day.

About the group:

Red Velvet originally debuted on August 1, 2014, with the single ‘Happiness’ with the four-member line-up of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Joy. A fifth member, Yeri, joined the group in March 2015, following the release of their first mini album, Ice Cream Cake. Musically, the work of Red Velvet reflects their own group name: their predominantly-pop "red" side experiments occasionally with electronic and funk, and while their "velvet" side focuses on '90s-influenced R&B with elements of ballad and hip hop. Their genre versatility and hooks have garnered critical praise.