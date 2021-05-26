WATCH: Red Velvet Joy’s singing Je T’aime from her upcoming debut solo album in a pre released LIVE clip

SM Town released a Live Clip of the full song ‘Je T’aime’, which is a part of Joy’s upcoming album, HELLO. Watch it here.

The day ReVeluvs have been waiting for is getting closer and closer. To keep up the hype and also to quench the thirst, in a way, Red Velvet’s Joy released a full version live performance clip of a song from her upcoming solo debut album. The solo album announcement was met with mixed feelings by the fans, and still is, but many are grateful that Joy’s solo career is at least starting.

The song that Joy pre-released is titled Je T’aime. With soft melodies and Joy’s soothing voice, the song sounds perfect for a garden BBQ in the evening, or just reminiscing good times with families. The song talks about the first time giddy emotions of falling in love. It’s a remake of the original song sung by the singer hey, which was released in 2001. Joy wears an elegant green and white gown with floral pattern and sits surrounded by plants and flowers.

Watch the live clip video of her pre-release Je T’aime below:

Before these, the artist released multiple mood sampler videos and also teaser photos, that had Joy show a different side of hers in each of them. The album is actually a remake album, and not an original. It will be featuring Joy’s covers of songs released during the 90s and 2000s. Her solo debut album JOY : HELLO will be released on May 31, 6 PM KST. She will be holding a LIVE countdown show an hour before the album’s release on May 31 (5 PM KST), on Red Velvet’s YouTube channel.

