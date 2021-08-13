WATCH: Red Velvet teases fans with a poppy & animated teaser video for 'Queendom'

Make way, for the queens are making their much-awaited come back in 3 days! Red Velvet will be returning with their 6th mini-album 'Queendom' on August 16 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Red Velvet is ready to open shop as they prepare pink boxes in a bright and poppy teaser video, previewing their new eponymous title track.

The song looks fun and cheerful, alluding to their 'red' concept with bright colours, upbeat music and enjoyable choreography. However, knowing their penchant to drop surprises, we can expect the song to be a mix of effervescent and upbeat, combining their bold and bright side with their mature and elegant avatars. Previously, the girls teased fans with a set of charming 'carnival' themed photos, perfectly in sync with the concept of their new album!

You can check out the MV teaser below:

Meanwhile, On August 12, the girls of Red Velvet appeared as guests on the web talk/variety program 'MMTG - Civilization Express'! The members had a blast while dancing, playing games, and chatting with MC Jaejae. Then, at the end of their guest appearance, Red Velvet also revealed the hook step of their upcoming title track 'Queendom'. According to the members, the catchy part of the song is a 'magic spell' that can chase away all negative emotions and situations! We cannot wait!

