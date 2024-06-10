WATCH: Red Velvet to make much-anticipated comeback on June 24 with mini album Cosmic; drops first teaser

Exciting news for ReVeluv: Red Velvet is making their highly anticipated return! The girl group is set to drop their new album, Cosmic, on June 24, marking a special celebration for their 10th debut anniversary. Cosmic will be their 7th mini album, promising an eagerly awaited comeback.

Red Velvet to make June comeback

Red Velvet has officially revealed the date and details of their highly anticipated comeback! The group will make their return with Cosmic on June 24 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). According to their agency, SM Entertainment, this album will showcase "a completely new style of summer music" for Red Velvet, adding to the excitement surrounding their comeback.

True to its title, the album Cosmic is said to adopt a mesmerizing cosmic theme, boasting an imaginative design focused on a star motif. Fans can anticipate a visually striking and otherworldly concept, promising an animated journey that will captivate their senses.

Additionally, SM Entertainment has revealed that the release of Cosmic will mark the beginning of "a series of various events" commemorating Red Velvet's remarkable journey since their debut ten years ago. Red Velvet made their debut under SM Entertainment in August 2014 with four members, later welcoming Yeri in 2015, completing the current lineup of five members: Irene, Wendy, Seulgi, Joy, and Yeri.

Watch the teaser here-

More about Red Velvet

Red Velvet's musical spectrum mirrors their group name: their red side predominantly explores pop, occasionally delving into electronic and funk influences, while their velvet side leans towards 90s-inspired R&B, incorporating elements of ballad and hip hop.

Red Velvet's dual concept extends to their styling as well. In their red concept, they often donning vibrant and colorful outfits, such as pastel sweaters and skirts seen in Ice Cream Cake, or playful red doll costumes featured in Dumb Dumb. On the other hand, for their velvet side, they opt for a more mature look, often dressed in darker colors and sleek attire, exemplified by their sophisticated suits in Be Natural and outfit in Peek-a-Boo.

Red Velvet has garnered numerous accolades throughout their career, including the prestigious Golden Disc New Artist Award, the Mnet Asian Music Award for Best Female Group, the Korean Music Award for Best Pop Song, and the Asia Artist Award for Song of the Year.

Their significant impact in South Korea has been acknowledged by Forbes Korea Power Celebrity, where they ranked 11th in 2018 and rose to fifth place in 2019. Internationally, they have been recognized as one of the most popular K-pop groups by Time and Billboard. Additionally, as of February 2020, Red Velvet was ranked as the fifth most streamed K-pop artist worldwide on Spotify.

