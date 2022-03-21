WATCH: Red Velvet welcome ReVeluvs to their eccentric and glamorous world in ‘Feel My Rhythm’ MV

On March 21, SM Entertainment unveiled the title track MV for Red Velvet’s latest album and the modern music mixed with sample of Bach’s arrangement ‘Air on the G String’ had us on a hold! The classic and modern modal mixture is exactly what represents Red Velvet- fun but with elegance and their outfits represent it all.

The MV began with a picturesque, stop motion intro of birds chirping and the members looked absolutely breathtaking in the pastel gowns. The song starting with Bach’s arrangement created a different feeling and soon they entered the modern side of the song with a mixture of rap and vocals. The song represents their freedom in a new and unfamiliar world as they make their own rules and are happy with that. Seulgi looks exceptional as the black swan! By far, this is one of the most artistic MVs by Red Velvet.

On March 2, it was announced that the group will be coming back on March 21 with their ninth mini album, 'The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm'. The album contains six songs in various genres including the title track, ‘Feel My Rhythm’. Besides the title track, ‘Rainbow Halo’ is an R&B pop dance song featuring restrained clap sounds and a subtle bell sound over a groovy bass along with Red Velvet’s languid and dreamy vocals.

‘Beg for Me’ is an R&B pop dance song with chic vocals, ‘Bamboleo’ is a ‘retro’ pop dance song with a rhythmic bass, ‘Good, Bad, Ugly’ is a mid-tempo R&B song including a rhythmic brass sound and ‘In My Dreams’ is a slow R&B ballad with ‘minimal trap rhythms’.

