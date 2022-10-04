WATCH: Red Velvet’s Seulgi makes a memorable solo debut with ‘28 Reasons’ MV

On October 4, Seulgi finally made her solo debut with '28 Reasons' which is a pop dance song with a signature groovy and heavy bass and whistling sound. In the lyrics, a character where good and evil coexist with both a pure interest in the one they like and a playful sense of humor, raises questions about the numerous reasons surrounding the relationship. The MV itself has two sides- one where she is evil and dark and the innocent and sweet look. By the end of the MV, the two sides of Seulgi become one. She talks of the relationship that ruined and caged her but that just changed her into a different person and she does everything to take revenge. Red Velvet's Seulgi is all about breaking up in style as seen by her outfits in the MV and the smooth vocals that compliment the video. The strong whistle tone adds an addicting effect to the song, leaving the listeners grooving to the otherwise easy-listening song.

The new song 'Anywhere But Home' included in this album is a disco-style R&B pop dance song. The lyrics about taking a ride to an unfamiliar place on a sleepless night and Seulgi's dreamy tone harmonize with a free and romantic atmosphere. can feel Another b-side song 'Los Angeles' is an EDM pop dance song with a bold drop of techno sound following Seulgi's languid voice. It contains the excitement and anticipation of a new dream to find in an unfamiliar space. In addition, 'Crown' is an R&B pop dance song with heavy drum repetition and a cool synth melody that overwhelms you. The grandeur was maximized with a chorus reminiscent of a cry. In addition, Seulgi's first lyric song 'Dead Man Running' vividly contains a warning to those who have hurt her in the past and an empty and precarious heart caused by the wounds. 'Bad Boy, Sad Girl', in collaboration with rapper B.O., will present a different chemistry with Seulgi's languid vocals and B.O's emotional rapping. This album is her first solo album to be released eight years after her Seulgi debuted with Red Velvet. When asked if Seulgi's solo, known as 'All-Rounder', might be a bit late, Seulgi said, "I've been preparing for a long time, but I've been preparing properly since the beginning of this year. I think now is the right time. I think it would be more appropriate for the color of the future that I will show my fans how to do a solo album after you gain a little more experience in the industry.”