WATCH: Red Velvet’s Seulgi transforms into a woman of vengeance in MV teaser for ‘28 Reasons’

The title song '28 Reasons' is a pop dance song with a signature groovy and heavy bass and whistling sound. It raises questions about the numerous reasons surrounding it. In addition, this album contains a total of 6 songs with various charms, including the title song '28 Reasons', and it is expected to get a good response with Seulgi's wide music spectrum and unusual transformation.

Red Velvet Seulgi's solo debut song '28 Reasons' music video teaser for 'All Round Queen' has been released. The music video teaser video for the title song '28 Reasons' of Seulgi's first solo album, released through the YouTube SMTOWN channel on the 3rd, caught the eye with the intensely immersive atmosphere of the new song and the visuals that show Seulgi's contrasting charm.

Previously, 'Anywhere But Home' included in Seulgi's solo album '28 Reasons' is a disco-style R&B pop dance song.You can feel a free and romantic atmosphere by harmonizing the lyrics about going for a ride to an unfamiliar place on a sleepless night and Seulgi's dreamy tone.

Another b-side song, 'Los Angeles', is an EDM pop dance song with a bold drop of techno sound following Seulgi's languid voice.The lyrics sensibly describe the scenery of Los Angeles, which is called the 'City of Angels', and contain the excitement and anticipation of a new dream to find in an unfamiliar space. In addition, 'Crown' is an R&B pop dance song with heavy drum repetitions and a cool synth melody.The lyrics depicting the gaze of the absolute who ascended the throne and Seulgi's understated vocals are impressive, and the magnificence is maximized with a chorus reminiscent of the crowd's shouts.

Meanwhile, Seulgi's first solo album '28 Reasons' will be released on October 4 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on various music sites, and will also be released as an album on the same day.