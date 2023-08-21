WATCH: RIIZE don’t want to ‘waste their feelings’ in youthful MV for pre-release track Memories

On August 21, SM Entertainment released the MV for RIIZE’s Memories, which is a pre-release song of the group before their debut. Memories is a song that talks about the members’ journey from their past to the idols they are now. The instrumental itself evokes nostalgia with the guitar sounds as they sing about working towards their one dream. A gorgeous song that communicates youthful energy in the verses and begins a fresh start as RIIZE. Furthermore, this music video was created with the idea of the group's beautiful story, and they filmed the music video in different parts of Los Angeles.

RIIZE’s prologue MV Memories:

From the lyrics to the instrumental, Memories is all about the feelings that every young person feels as they move towards their dream. From the beginning of their story, exceptional verses that infer words like desires, enthusiasm, trust, and dream shines through. The strong beat and musicality that spills out in the chorus are sufficient to excite the fans. Here, the bridge, which usually slows further down in other songs, jumps into a more hip-hop style with Sungchan and Shotaro rapping and showing their skills! Previously, they showcased the song at KCON LA for the fans that were excited to see them on-stage! The fans loved the song because while it was emotional, it also had an upbeat instrumental that had everyone dancing along! People took to Twitter to talk about their love for the song and they are extra excited for their debut song Get A Guitar! They also performed Siren, which showed their energetic dance style in real time and they keep up with their recorded video as well.

RIIZE’s activities:

They also have a web novel called RISE and REALIZE, which depicts their story as they prepare to debut. The theme follows them as they go through various stages of growth to become the talented idols that they are today. The novel emphasizes the growing pains of each member and how it allows the readers to relate to them as they express the problems of today’s youth. They will be making their debut With Get A Guitar on September 4th and fans are excited to see them on-screen trying out new concepts!

