WATCH: RIIZE drops music video of highly anticipated debut single Get A Guitar

RIIZE finally dropped their single Get A Guitar on September 4, marking their debut as the rookie boy group under SM Entertainment. One of the most awaited debuts of this year, RIIZE has taken over the world by storm as the fans finally got to hear the song. Read below to learn more about the group's song.

RIIZE dropped the music video debut single Get A Guitar

On September 4, SM Entertainment's new boy group released their debut single Get A Guitar alongside the song Memories on music stream platforms. RIIZE's debut was highly anticipated as they would be the first boy group under the management company after the debut of NCT. The group also released a visually appealing music video on YouTube where all seven members including ex-NCT members Shotaro, Sungchan and other members Seunghan, Eunseok, Wonbin, Sohee, and the maknae Anton put forward their best performance. The music video has a fresh new vibe to it as it radiates vibrant energy where the boys flaunt their amazing vocals and dancing skills. The group held their debut showcase named RIIZING DAY: RIIZE Premiere, on September 4th at 8 p.m. KST.

About RIIZE

The boy group is set out on a journey to write a real-time odyssey with their music. They are focused more on the emotional pop genre to make songs that today's youth could resonate with as it is known to be inspired by daily life struggles and stories of the younger generation. Given their popularity, they reached one million followers on Instagram within just four days and they became the fastest K-pop group to achieve this feat. The group also achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing over a million stock pre-orders ahead of the release of their debut album. With 1,032,144 stock pre-orders, the group has proven its enormous popularity among fans.

RIIZE's recent activities

The maknae of the group Anton is the son of a well-known producer Yoon Sang in South Korea. Super Junior is one of the senior groups under SM Entertainment and he gave an update about Anton's father on his Instagram posts. Leeteuk shared a conversation with producer Yoon Sang where he said that he was rooting for the group's debut and that he was relieved to see that RIIZE has a senior like Leeteuk. The Super Junior member captioned the post saying, "RIIZE congratulations on your debut, I hope rise higher and I will be supporting you".

