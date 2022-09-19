WATCH: Rookie group LE SSERAFIM confirmed to make a quick comeback on THIS date

HYBE Labels and Source Music released a video confirming LE SSERAFIM’s upcoming comeback.

by Anoushka Mathew   |  Updated on Sep 19, 2022 02:43 PM IST  |  60.3K
LE SSERAFIM; Picture Courtesy: News1
LE SSERAFIM; Picture Courtesy: News1

On September 19th, Source Music announced, "LE SSERAFIM will release their second mini album 'ANTIFRAGILE' on October 17th." At the same time, a teaser video for the album titled 'LE SSERAFIM DO YOU THINK I'M FRAGILE?' was released. The phrase in the video title stimulated fans' curiosity as it was inserted at the end of the music video for the debut song 'FEARLESS'.

LE SSERAFIM's 2nd mini album 'ANTIFRAGILE' is the first new release in 5 months since the debut album 'Pierce' released in May. Source Music explained, "It is an album that contains the inner story and attitude of LE SSERAFIM, who becomes stronger when faced with trials." Expectations are high as to what kind of story LE SSERAFIM will tell this time, who have shown their will to move forward without fear with their debut album.

With their debut album 'Fearless', LE SSERAFIM showed remarkable achievements in various fields, including the number of music and music video views. After 8 days of release, it entered the US Billboard chart and has been charting for 19 consecutive weeks until now. The music video surpassed 100 million YouTube views around 7 PM KST on August 9th, 100 days after its release. All of these are the highest scores among idols who debuted this year.

LE SSERAFIM is a South Korean girl group formed by Source Music and HYBE Labels. The group consists of five members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae. Originally a sextet, Kim Garam was removed from the group on July 20, 2022, after the termination of her exclusive contract. Le Sserafim debuted on May 2, 2022, with the release of their first extended play ‘Fearless’.

ALSO READ: Crush announces collaboration with BTS’ J-Hope for digital single ‘Rush Hour’

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the announcement? Let us know in the comments below. 

Advertisement
Credits: News1, HYBE Labels, Source Music

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!