WATCH: Rookie group LE SSERAFIM confirmed to make a quick comeback on THIS date

On September 19th, Source Music announced, "LE SSERAFIM will release their second mini album 'ANTIFRAGILE' on October 17th." At the same time, a teaser video for the album titled 'LE SSERAFIM DO YOU THINK I'M FRAGILE?' was released. The phrase in the video title stimulated fans' curiosity as it was inserted at the end of the music video for the debut song 'FEARLESS'.

LE SSERAFIM's 2nd mini album 'ANTIFRAGILE' is the first new release in 5 months since the debut album 'Pierce' released in May. Source Music explained, "It is an album that contains the inner story and attitude of LE SSERAFIM, who becomes stronger when faced with trials." Expectations are high as to what kind of story LE SSERAFIM will tell this time, who have shown their will to move forward without fear with their debut album.