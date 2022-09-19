WATCH: Rookie group LE SSERAFIM confirmed to make a quick comeback on THIS date
HYBE Labels and Source Music released a video confirming LE SSERAFIM’s upcoming comeback.
On September 19th, Source Music announced, "LE SSERAFIM will release their second mini album 'ANTIFRAGILE' on October 17th." At the same time, a teaser video for the album titled 'LE SSERAFIM DO YOU THINK I'M FRAGILE?' was released. The phrase in the video title stimulated fans' curiosity as it was inserted at the end of the music video for the debut song 'FEARLESS'.
LE SSERAFIM's 2nd mini album 'ANTIFRAGILE' is the first new release in 5 months since the debut album 'Pierce' released in May. Source Music explained, "It is an album that contains the inner story and attitude of LE SSERAFIM, who becomes stronger when faced with trials." Expectations are high as to what kind of story LE SSERAFIM will tell this time, who have shown their will to move forward without fear with their debut album.
With their debut album 'Fearless', LE SSERAFIM showed remarkable achievements in various fields, including the number of music and music video views. After 8 days of release, it entered the US Billboard chart and has been charting for 19 consecutive weeks until now. The music video surpassed 100 million YouTube views around 7 PM KST on August 9th, 100 days after its release. All of these are the highest scores among idols who debuted this year.
LE SSERAFIM is a South Korean girl group formed by Source Music and HYBE Labels. The group consists of five members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae. Originally a sextet, Kim Garam was removed from the group on July 20, 2022, after the termination of her exclusive contract. Le Sserafim debuted on May 2, 2022, with the release of their first extended play ‘Fearless’.