WATCH: Rookie group EPEX move from being hip dudes in ‘Lockdown’ to cute high school students in ‘Do 4 Me’

On October 26, EPEX unveiled a cute MV for ‘Do 4 Me’ in Bipolar Pt.2: Prelude of Love and they looked amazing as they described falling in love for the first time. The sweet choreography coupled with cute expressions and the little trinkets that were spread around the video, keeping the viewers glued to the screen.

EPEX introduced the title song 'Do 4 Me', which tells the story of a boy who fell in love for the first time, saying, "It is a rhythmic song that makes you nod your head. Leader Wish said, "Do 4 Me is a funky and rhythmic song unlike the dark and powerful previous title song 'Lock Down'. The album contains four songs: 'Love Virus', which contains a message to share love with inexperienced people in a world full of envy and criticism, and 'Breathtaking', which depicts the process of realizing true love through the first breakup. Geum Donghyun said, "Debut is not the end, so I think we have to show continuous improvement.”

EPEX previously dropped new individual concept photos for their upcoming album ‘Bipolar pt.2: Prelude of Love’ and we love the schoolboy look that KEUM and WISH adorned! Dressed in a cream coloured shirt and black shorts and tie, KEUM gives the viewers a sweet gaze while WISH takes it one step further by wearing a cream coloured school jacket with embellishments and gingham patterned tie.

EPEX dropped a bright, colourful and dazzling group concept photo for the first comeback ‘BIPOLAR PT 2: Prelude of Love’ and we cannot stop admiring the dashing members. The picture takes place in a college dorm with all the members looking relaxed yet handsome. The album is set to release October 26 at 2:30 PM IST and we cannot wait to listen to what they have in store for us!

EPEX is an eight member boy group formed by C9 Entertainment in 2021, consisting of Wish, Geum, Mu, A-Min, Baekseung, Ayden, Yewang and Jeff. The group debuted on June 8, 2021, with their first EP titled ‘Bipolar Pt.1: Prelude of Anxiety’ and the title track ‘Lockdown’.

