The Rose expresses the trials and tribulations of the world in the impassioned ‘Beauty and the Beast’ MV

On December 29, The Rose surprisingly released a stirring MV for the long awaited comeback ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and the stories that intertwined with the song tugged at our heartstrings! The song talked about the classic fairytale in the perspective of a modern relationship and the comparison added to the emotions.

The MV tracked three stories- a grandfather that kept his young and dead grandson alive as a doll, a man who cut his wings to stay with his love and two people who were trapped in cells next to each other. Each story has a sad background but a ray of sunshine which acts as hope, help or encouragement, allows them to walk the thorny part to the happiness that they deserve. The Rose chose old time fairy tales as their theme and they did a great job at using the stories’ inspiration/ backstory to explain the trials and tribulations people go through in their day to day life.

'Beauty and the Beast' is known to be the last song that The Rose members participate in for their fans before enlisting in the military. The song contains a dreamy atmosphere and the beauty of sincere love as well as the message that there is nothing impossible in love, whether it is between a man and woman, or family members or any other way.

The Rose finally terminated the contract with their agency, J&Star Company, who said, "The two sides have reached an amicable agreement and the contract will end with this new song. Thank you to all the fans who have loved The Rose so far.”

What do you think of the MV? Let us know in the comments below.