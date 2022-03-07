WATCH: Rowoon is in awe of Kim Hee Sun’s extraordinary abilities in the 2nd trailer for MBC’s ‘Tomorrow’

On March 7th, MBC released the second teaser video for 'Tomorrow', drawing attention. In the released video, the moment Guryun team leader (Kim Hee Sun) opens the door with a mysterious key, the human world and Zuma lights swirl around and catch the eye with an atmosphere as if the door to the underworld has been opened.

Next, it draws attention as it contains the faces of Guryun, Joon Woong (Rowoon), and Runggoo (Yoon Ji On), the team leader of the crisis management team, who are active in saving people in their own way in a crisis where their lives are at risk.

In particular, Guryun's team leader says, “I am a grim reaper that saves people,” and saves people by temporarily stopping time with a single snap of a finger. On the other hand, as soon as Joon Woong sees a person in crisis, he runs out and sympathizes with a person standing on the brink of death by saying, “I will help you somehow”, and draws attention with his warm and hospitable aspect.

Not only that, Jade Hwang (Kim Hae Sook) appears at the end of the video, overwhelming her gaze at once. “Welcome to Zuma lights,” she said, and the overwhelming majesty of the Jade Goddess is felt as she walks out amid a dazzling brilliance. Accordingly, expectations are high for the new appearance of Jade Hwang, the chairman of the underworld monopoly that gives a strong impact with just one cut.

