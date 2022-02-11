WATCH: Rowoon finds it difficult to come to terms with his reality in the highlight trailer for ‘Tomorrow’

The highlight video of 'Tomorrow' has been released, raising interest. The released highlight video includes the underworld monopoly ‘Zumadung’, the crisis management team leader Gu Ryun (Kim Hee Sun), contract new employee Choi Jun Woong (Rowoon), the Indian management team leader Park Jung Gil (Lee Soo Hyuk), and the crisis management team assistant Lim Rung Goo (Yoon Ji On)'s aspect is included, raising expectations.

The video opens strongly with the appearance of the grim reaper Gu Ryun who jumped into the water to save Choi Jun Woong from drowning. Then, the story begins when Guryun, a grim reaper, enters the underworld monopoly 'Zumadung' to solve the problem of Choi Jun Woong, who unexpectedly became half-human and half-dead.

From the video team that boasts the best working environment, Zumadung, the top elite course management team led by Park Jung Gil, and the crisis management team to which Gu Ryun and Lim Rung Gu belong, are introduced in order to stimulate interest. Moreover, along with Gu Ryun's line of "save those who are willing to give up their lives", an exciting performance of the crisis management team to save the dying is foretold, overturning the image of the grim reaper who guides the dead.

Above all, the highlight video is filled with highly absorbing acting and chemistry of Kim Hee Sun, Rowoon, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Yoon Ji On, who show off their overwhelming presence in just 5 minutes, raising expectations. In addition, the story that crosses fantasy, comedy, action, and humanism centering on the grim reaper who saves people, and the luxury production that contains it more vigorously and rhythmically, provides an extremely immersive experience.

Meanwhile, MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Tomorrow' is scheduled to premiere in March 2022 after 'Tracer'.

ALSO READ: Jeon Yeo Been, Oh Jung Se, Im Soo Jung and more join Song Kang Ho in the new comedy film ‘Spiderweb’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the highlight trailer? Let us know in the comments below.