Watch: Ryu Jun Yeol makes a cold confession of love for money in JTBC’s ‘Lost’ character teaser

On the 30th, JTBC's 10th-anniversary special program "Lost" (written by Kim Ji-hye, directed by Heo Jin-ho and Park Hong-soo) released a character teaser video in which Kang Jae (played by Ryu Jun-yeol)'s dubious confession resonates. Kang Jae's unstoppable life, which has been living in pursuit of reality along with money without even having to dream properly, is penetrating his heart and adding to his curiosity.

'Lost' tells the story of ordinary people who have been walking their best toward the light, suddenly realizing that "they have become nothing" in the midst of life's decline. It tells the story of a woman Bu-ho (played by Jeon Do-yeon) who lost her way after nothing, an instructor at the end of her youth who is afraid of being useless as well as the healing and empathy drawn by a man and a woman facing each other in the fierce dark.

With the more people take off their veil, expectations are rising, the character teaser video released on the day begins with a slightly special greeting: "I'm actually a person of such a job who can contact anyone at any time without any pressure." His job, which is familiar with spending time with strangers, is a role-acting service operator. Lee Kang-jae, who is known as "Lee Kang-jae," is living by removing his presence for a while and changing various masks into someone's family, friends, or lover.

His cold words, "Money is love," show the harsh and cold reality facing Kang Jae. However, life based on money is increasingly suffocating. The honest and bold confession that "If I have to live such a life where I will still be just as poor as I am now, I may become a worse person," added with tears and a deep face of agony, he leaves a mark in the viewer’s mind. "How much do you want? Following the voice of a woman asking, "Do you mean today?". The deep sighs and shaking of her head gives us a deeper understanding of the story of Kang-jae, a 27-year-old man who was afraid of being nothing at all.

