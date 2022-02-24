WATCH: Salem Ilese, TXT’s Yeonjun and Taehyun argue about love and ‘PS5’ in the groovy lyric video

Salem Ilese unveiled the lyric video for ‘PS5’ featuring TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun & Taehyun and Alan Walker. The song talked about a girl whose boyfriend is too attached to his Playstation to pay her any attention. Yeonjun and Taehyun sang from the boyfriend’s perspective. The album ‘Unsponsored Content’ will be out on February 25.

Salem Ilese is an American singer and songwriter. Her single, ‘Mad at Disney’, was awarded gold by the RIAA. The song appeared on Spotify's Viral 50 chart, peaked at number 67 on the Billboard Global 200 in 2020, appeared on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Popular Songs in 2020, and reached number 16 on the Billboard Top Thriller Global in 2021.

Additionally, Salem Ilese co-wrote Jamie Miller's ‘Here's Your Perfect’, Bella Poarch's ‘Build a Bitch’, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER's ‘Anti-Romantic’. Salem Ilese's lyrics take on controversial topics, including sexism, as found in "Build a Bitch". Her EP ‘(L)only Child’ was released with a food truck in May 2021.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is a five-member South Korean boy band formed by Big Hit Music. The group consists of five members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai.

They debuted on March 4, 2019 with the EP ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’. The album debuted and peaked at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart and entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140, at the time becoming the highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group. The album's lead single ‘Crown’ debuted atop the World Digital Songs with TXT topping the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart, making them the fastest K-Pop group to appear in World Digital Songs and the second fastest K-Pop group to appear in the Billboard Emerging Artist.

The group's commercial reception earned them several new artist of the year awards including Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and the 2019 Melon Music Awards, New Artist of the Year- Album at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards and Best New Male Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

