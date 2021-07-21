WATCH: Salman Khan unveils the first promo of Bigg Boss OTT; HERE’s when and where the show will premiere

Salman Khan is back on EID to give his fans a treat. The star is an integral part of the show and on EID unveiled the latest promo for Bigg Boss OTT. VOOT recently announced the premiere of Bigg Boss OTT and the first six weeks of the show will be accessible to the viewers on the OTT platform. Salman can be seen in the promo bursting with joy as he announced the latest season of the show. Viewers will get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round-the-clock content drops, and a fully interactive 24X7 LIVE feed from the house.

Speaking about the all-new upcoming season of the Bigg Boss OTT, Salman Khan said, “It's great that this season of Bigg Boss will have a digital-first with Bigg Boss OTT, 6 weeks ahead of television. The platform will see unparallel interactivity where the audience will not only get entertained but also participate, engage, give tasks, and more - It's true for the people and by the people. My advice to all contestants is to be active, entertaining, and conduct themselves well in the BB house." Expect a line-up of some of the most sensational names, known faces, and influencers from the Indian entertainment canvas to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT.

Take a look at the promo:

Arey bhai bhai bhai, ye kya ho raha hai? Nahi samjhe? Machane loot, aa raha hai BB OTT on #Voot Hoga itna over the top, entertainment chalega non - stop Tell us, kitne excited ho aap? Starting 8 August on Voot.#BBOttOnVoot #SalmanKhan @BeingSalmanKhan @VootSelect pic.twitter.com/VSSK0VHhID — Voot (@justvoot) July 21, 2021

The show will be streaming on the internet platform for the first six weeks after which it will seamlessly move into Colors with the launch of season 15 of the show. This time, the ‘Janta factor' will give the common man the uncommon powers of Bigg Boss OTT by enabling them to handpick the contestants and the contestants’ stay, tasks, and exit on the show. The show will start to premiere on August 8.

