WATCH: A scarred life lies beneath Detective Namkoong Min’s return in ‘The Veil’

On August 27, the third teaser trailer was dropped ahead of the release of the upcoming MBC drama ‘The Veil’. Starring Namkoong Min as the lead character Han Ji Hyeok, the story follows the return of a NIS agent to his headquarters as he tries to reveal the truth of a traitor in his team. Shocking secrets and a long time of unanswered questions lie on his journey ahead.

The teaser begins with a dishevelled Han Ji Hyeok staring at his own reflection in a foggy mirror as he slowly feels the deep scar under his left eye and asks himself “Answer me, what have you done?” Over the sound of trickling down, he proceeds to glance over the multiple deep-set scars and burns all over his body. One on his shoulder, another on his back, his body is marred with the happenings of his past that he cannot remember clearly.

Running away from a possible assaulter, Han Ji Hyeok tries his best to recollect exactly what went down before, landing him in this state. Do Jin Sook (played by Jang Young Nam) appears talking to someone about Han Ji Hyeok’s current situation. A calm Han Ji Hyeok transforms into a violent beast firing at people, upturning them on his way. With fists and knives alike, he has no mercy on anyone that lands in the middle of his path. The video ends with him shooting someone from his car as the screen blacks out. Watch below.

‘The Veil’ will premiere on September 17 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) and stars Park Ha Sun, Kim Ji Eun alongside Namkoong Min in the lead roles.

