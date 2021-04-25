WATCH: Second teaser of KBS’ Imitation out; raises high expectations as it offers a glimpse into the idol life

On April 25, KBS dropped a new teaser showcasing a secret romance brewing up. Watch the teaser here.

The highly anticipated KBS drama ‘Imitation’, has revealed yet another fantastic teaser! After releasing solo clips of the A-star Kwon Ryoc, played by Lee Jun Young and aspiring idol Lee Joo Yin, played by ATEEZ’s Yunho - where they both burned with passion, Imitation’s latest teaser gives a glimpse into the lives of these idols and their loved ones around them.

The latest teaser shows other members that will be a part of the story too. It opens with the group SHAX huddling together for a cheer and performing on stage, amidst the loud cheers from fans. We then see the struggle of our lead, Lee Ma Ha, played by Jung Ji So, crying, practicing in the dance room and eventually making her way into the group Tea Party. Her voiceover says, “A mere 0.1% make it. I’m going to give it my all with the time I’ve been given and make it to that 0.1%”. Next scene shows her in the singing room along with other Tea Party members, Shim Hyun Ji (Lim Nayoung) and Yoo Ri Ah (Minseo), while the voiceover states a word of subtle threat - “This will your last time if you can’t release a hit song in your third year.”

Other relationships are slowly revealed where we see Lee Yoo Jin tell Lee Ma Ha, “Call me anytime, don’t hold it in”, which raises curiosity as to what their relationship could be. The teaser ends on a sudden, rather surprising note where Tea Party members say, “Our performance can’t end like this!”.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

‘Imitation’ has a refreshing plot, and the story revolves around the lives of K-Pop idols in the Korean entertainment industry. It is glamorous, flashy, high-paced, and extremely focused on entertainment. Along with this, it also features an behind-the-scenes look into what the personal lives of high profile artists are like.

The show will premiere on May 7, 11:20 PM KST.

Credits :KBS 2TV

