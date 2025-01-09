Watch Secret: Untold Melody trailer; EXO’s D.O., Won Jin Ah and Shin Ye Eun’s complicated love triangle faces trials

Secret: Untold Melody is an upcoming South Korean film that is the Korean remake of the Taiwanese movie Secret. Ahead of its premiere, a new trailer for the movie has been released, showcasing the complicated love story between the characters. The film's plot follows an injured pianist who unexpectedly forms a romantic relationship with a woman.

On January 8, 2024, the production team of Secret: Untold Melody has dropped a new teaser featuring the leading cast. The trailer opens with Jung Ah's voice asking if she should reveal a secret, followed by her saying that meeting Yoo Joon was a miracle, highlighting the sweet bond between the two characters.

In an old piano room, the two are immediately drawn to each other. Yoo Joon expresses that there's a feeling he only experiences when playing the piano, and he feels it when he's with Jung Ah, revealing how his feelings for her deepen. The trailer also showcases playful moments between the couple.

In Hee shares that she has been feeling the same way lately, hinting at a complicated love triangle. The trailer concludes with Jung Ah turning away from Yoo Joon, holding back tears, and quickly leaving after saying that she has to go, leaving viewers eager to see how their relationship will unfold.

Moreover, new character posters have also been released for EXO's D.O., Won Jin Ah, and Shin Ye Eun.

EXO’s D.O., or Doh Kyungsoo, takes on the role of Yoo Joon, a genius pianist struggling through a slump, while Won Jin Ah portrays Jung Ah, a music student with a hidden secret. The cast also features Shin Ye Eun as In Hee, a confident and bold violinist who serves as the class representative for the instrumental music major.

The film is set to be released on January 28, 2025.

