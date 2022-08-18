WATCH: Seo In Guk & Jung So Min reunite in the eerie action thriller film ‘Project Wolf Hunting’

The movie ‘Project Wolf Hunting’, which is receiving much anticipation from movie fans with its pre-release trailer, has also released the first poster that captures the intensity of the movie. Along with the line, “Humans themselves become prey,” the figures appearing in pieces and the color of the poster that make it impossible to take your eyes off of the poster heralds a survival genre with unique and individuality unique to the film.

What catches the eye more than anything else is the appearance of the characters in the poster. First of all, Seo In Guk and Jang Dong Yoon's appearance can give a glimpse of a new character transformation that has not been seen before, from visuals to eyes. Here, Sung Dong Il, Park Ho San, and Jung So Min raise curiosity about the movie by capturing the cool tension that was never before in one cut. Lastly, Go Chang Seok and Jang Young Nam's confused and wretched expressions raise expectations for the sense of urgency that will unfold inside the ship.

On the other hand, the movie ‘Project Wolf Hunting’ is directed by Kim Hong Seon, the master of genre films, and is a work that draws more attention. Here, Seo In Guk, Jang Dong Yoon, Choi Gwi Hwa, Sung Dong Il, Park Ho San, Jung So Min, Ko Chang Seok, Jang Young Nam, and other representative actors of Chungmuro ​​gathered to foretell the birth of new characters. The movie ‘Project Wolf Hunting’, which depicts the extreme survival game of bad guys who participated in an unprecedented project, will be released in theaters on September 28.

