WATCH: Seo Kang Joon, Kim Ah Joong & more star in a mysterious trailer for Disney+ ‘GRID’

On January 19, the latest sneak peek into the upcoming venture from Disney+ has been revealed. The next original Korean content for the show is a thriller that goes by the name of ‘GRID’. The world changes for these officials in an unexpected way when they experience a saviour turning to help a serial murderer. Starring Seo Kang Joon, Kim Ah Joong, Lee Si Young, Kim Mu Yeol and Kim Sung Kyun, ‘GRID’ will release soon!

The first trailer of the series shows a voice over quip, “We should make it come to us instead of searching for it”. The scenes detail multiple action sequences involving fist fights and guns. A woman scurries to catch the culprit while an unearthly being manages to produce itself in front of her. The hunt continues as more people get involved. Watch below.

‘GRID’ is set in 1997 when a mysterious being appeared and saved mankind with its actions. Now, in 2022, 24 years later, it has reappeared but in a villainous form. The saviour ghost has turned to the wrong side as it helps a serial killer escape.

Kim Sae Ha (Seo Kang Joon), Jung Sae Byeok (Kim Ah Joong) and Song Eo Jin (Kim Moo Yul) have their own reasons for trying to catch the serial killer Kim Ma Nok (Kim Sung Kyun) who is being helped by a ghost played by Lee Si Young. The ghost created a grid that helped humans and disappeared soon after. It only reappears to save the killer in 2022.

Disney + has announced an exclusive revelation for February 16, 2022.

