WATCH: Seo Ye Ji gracefully plans & executes her revenge in the first teaser for tvN’s upcoming drama ‘Eve’

Seo Ye Ji is back as the revenge queen in the first teaser of ‘Eve’ and we are already falling for her cold gaze and vengeful ways! The teaser video released provides a sense of immersion by opening the door to Lee Ra El's (Seo Ye Ji) seductive tango stage along with a precarious melody. ‘Eve’ will be premiering on May 25th.

As Lee Ra El approaches Yoon Gyeom (Park Byung Eun), she announces the beginning of a fatal revenge drama. Lee Ra El, who passed by Yoon Gyeom, creates a cool tension with a meaningful smile. The passionate tango stage unfolds with Rael's narration, 'At the best moment, I'll break everything down with a cold heart', attracting attention.

The drama shows the life of a woman who spends 13 years exacting revenge on the people that killed her father and destroyed her childhood. Her target is Kang Yoon Gyeom, who runs the LY Group. Lee Ra El implements her plan with the help of Seo Eun Pyeong (Lee Sang Yeob). Seo Eun Pyeong grew up in an orphanage.

After he witnessed the tragedy of Lee Ra El and her family, he decided to become a person who holds power. He is now the youngest member of the National Assembly. Finally, Lee Ra El files for a divorce from Kang Yoon Gyeom and asks for 2 trillion won.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.