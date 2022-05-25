WATCH: Seohyun & Na In Woo’s first meeting is like destiny in exciting second teaser for ‘Jinxed At First’

On May 25, KBS released the teaser for the highly anticipated drama ‘Jinxed At First’. Starring Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun and Na In Woo, the upcoming drama is based on a webtoon, and is set to show the story of a man who is down on his luck, and how his life changes after he ends up meeting the goddess of fortune.

The newly released teaser for the fantasy romance drama starts off with Gong Soo Kwang (Na In Woo) and Seul Bi (Seohyun) enjoying themselves in an amusement park. When Seul Bi is asked how the two of them met, she replies excitedly, saying, “It was like destiny”. Meanwhile, the captions on the screen foretell something else brewing, as they read “To someone, it’s a fateful meeting. To someone else, it’s the beginning of misery.”

After glimpses of Gong Soo Kwang’s unlucky life, we are shown how he meets Seul Bi for the first time, and saves her from thugs. This is followed by Seul Bi stating with determination, “From now on, you will be a lucky man. I’m going to make it so.”

Watch the full teaser, below:

Previously on May 18, KBS had released the first teaser for ‘Jinxed At First’. At the time, the production team of the drama had shared, “We ask for a lot of interest in the fantasy romance that Gong Soo Kwang and Seul Bi will unfold as two people who are in polar opposite situations will meet, and how they will change each other's lives."

Starring Seohyun as Seul Bi, the goddess of fortune, and Na In Woo opposite her as Gong Soo Kwang, a fish seller with a special jinx, ‘Jinxed At First’ premieres on June 15 at 9:50 pm KST (6:20 pm IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ‘My Liberation Notes’ & its stars rank atop most buzzworthy lists for 3rd consecutive week