WATCH: SEVENTEEN and Anne-Marie compliment each other in the upbeat lyric video for ‘_WORLD’

This song is the title track of SEVENTEEN's regular repackage album 'SECTOR 17' released on the 17th of last month. Anne-Marie's unique voice has been added to the existing soundtrack. '_WORLD' is a funk/urban R&B genre song. It features a combination of funky rhythm and sweet melody. The new world is expressed as '_WORLD', meaning that all possibilities are open so that everyone can interpret the world they want.

Previously, SEVENTEEN’s DK, Joshua and Seungkwan starred in a teaser for the video as they enjoy and react to Anne-Marie’s sweet vocals.

In other news, MTV VMAs confirmed SEVENTEEN’s nominations. SEVENTEEN is in three categories: 'Best New Artist', 'PUSH Performance Of The Year', and 'Best K-Pop'. 'Best New Artist' is one of the major award categories, and the winner is determined by voting results that continue until the day of the awards ceremony.

This is the third time SEVENTEEN has been nominated for an American music awards ceremony, and this '2022 MTV VMA' has been nominated for the most nominations since their debut, proving that it is a global trend. '2022 MTV VMA' will be held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, USA on August 28th, and will be broadcast live through MTV.

SEVENTEEN is considered a self-producing idol group, with the members actively involved in songwriting and choreographing, as well as many other aspects of their music and performances. They perform as one group and are divided into three units—hip-hop, vocal, and performance—each with a different area of specialization. They have been labeled ‘Performance Kings’, ‘Theater Kids of K-Pop’, and ‘K-Pop Performance Powerhouse’ by various domestic and international media outlets.

