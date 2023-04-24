WATCH: SEVENTEEN displays new level of power and confidence in the fiery MV of Super from FML

Super is a more attractive song when you watch it together with the music video. 'Super' is a song characterized by a variety of repeated kick rhythms in the style of an alternative jersey club with a strong feeling. With a composition full of intense and individuality, it gives fun to listen to while repeating reversals. It also boosts energy to the fullest based on magnificent sound. This song is inspired by Son Oh Gong, who upgrades himself while going through trials and setbacks. As it expresses SEVENTEEN’s 'Super', who continues to evolve with various rhythms, the colorful energy touches you without a moment of boredom.

Super:

'Super' is a song that features repeated various kick rhythms in the style of an alternative jersey club with a strong feeling. SEVENTEEN, who continues to grow indefinitely, is expressed by comparing it to 'Son Oh Gong'. 'FML' includes double title songs 'F*ck My Life' and 'Super', as well as unit songs 'Fire' (Hip-Hop Team), 'I Don't Understand But I Love You' (Performance Team), and 'Dust' (Vocal). Team) and group song 'April Shower', a total of 6 songs were recorded. Led by album producer Woozi, S.Coups, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon, and Dino participated in writing lyrics or composing music to present high-quality music.

SEVENTEEN’s achievement:

'FML' set a new record by exceeding 4.64 million domestic and international pre-orders. This is not only a figure that far surpasses the 2,067,769 copies sold in the first week of the 4th regular album 'Face the Sun' (record sales for a week after release), but also the highest pre-order volume for a K-pop album ever. It's a new record. As such, attention is focused on what milestone SEVENTEEN will set with this 10th mini album, which shows an unrivaled move by predicting a 'career high' early on.

FML:

SEVENTEEN will also release a double title song for the first time since their debut. Through the double title songs 'F*ck My Life' and 'Son Wukong', SEVENTEEN plans to mesmerize music fans around the world by presenting music of contrasting colors and unprecedented performances. 'F*ck My Life', which contains lyrics that pour out straightforward and honest complaints like 'this f*cking world', is that accepting the current state as it is is more comfort and hope for those living in a fierce reality than any vague comfort. Regarding the performance of the title song ‘Super’, they described the performance as more complex and flashy than any choreography in the history of SEVENTEEN in terms of performance as well as the greatest SEVENTEEN performance of all time and the largest scale since SEVENTEEN’s debut.

