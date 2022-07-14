WATCH: SEVENTEEN drops exciting highlight medley ahead of ‘SECTOR 17’ release

Ahead of the release of their fourth album repackage ‘SECTOR 17’, boy group SEVENTEEN has dropped an exciting highlight medley, giving a sneak peek at all the new songs included in the upcoming album! Starting off the clip is the track ‘CHEERS’, which was dropped as a pre-release song on July 6 at 8:30 pm IST. The SVT LEADERS unit song comes with a fiery, energetic music video befitting the track, and sees S.Coups, Woozi, and Hoshi raising a toast to the group’s hard work and growth.

Next comes ‘_WORLD’, which is set to be the upcoming title track for ‘SECTOR 17’. This is followed by ‘FALLING’ FLOWER (Korean Ver.)’ and ‘CIRCLES’. The highlight medley video also features what appear to be behind-the-scenes clips of the concept photo shoots for ‘SECTOR 17’. These four tracks included in the highlight medley, will be released alongside the nine songs previously released as part of SEVENTEEN’s fourth studio album, ‘Face the Sun’: ‘Darl+ing’, ‘HOT’, ‘DON QUIXOTE’, ‘March’, ‘Domino’, ‘Shadow’, ‘’bout you’ [‘Sing’], ‘IF you leave me’, and ‘Ash’.

Check out the highlight medley for ‘SECTOR 17’, below:

Previously, SEVENTEEN has also released two sets of official photos for ‘SECTOR 17’. Ahead of the release of the repackaged album on July 18, we can further expect two official teasers to be unveiled. Recently, it was announced that ‘SECTOR 17’ has crossed 1.2 million copies in pre-orders, proving the immensely high anticipation for the upcoming release.

Stay tuned for more updates about SEVENTEEN’s fourth repackaged album, ‘SECTOR 17’.

Which of the new tracks included in ‘SECTOR 17’ are you looking forward to the most? Share with us in the comments below!

