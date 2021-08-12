WATCH: SEVENTEEN enjoys a relaxing staycation in the latest edition of the 'In The SOOP' teaser video

Get ready CARATs for more SEVENTEEN content is coming our way! SEVENTEEN members are gearing up to enjoy a relaxing staycation as evident in the latest teaser video for 'In The SOOP' SVT version! All the 13 members of the group plan to ditch their regular lives for a while and indulge in a much needed therapeutic break, indulging in good food, hobbies and bonding with each other.

The show consists of 8 episodes, which will be 60 minutes each and 8 behind-the-scenes episodes that will be released via Weverse’s TVOD service on Sundays and Tuesdays at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST) for four weeks starting August 29. Every Monday at 11:40 pm KST (8:10 pm IST) starting August 30, JTBC will also air four 60-minute episodes that contain the highlights of the main episodes. SEVENTEEN released a healing poster that shows the members standing on a bridge with the rich greenery of the forest as their backdrop. Not just that, SEVENTEEN members have released a fun teaser video showcasing the members enjoying some tasty delicacies and indulging in activities like car racing, fishing and most importantly, making wonderful memories together.

You can watch the teaser video below:

For those unversed, 'SOOP' means forest in Korean so 'In The SOOP' takes place in a house in the woods, and the concept is to spend some relaxing time amidst nature and healing. SEVENTEEN's labelmates BTS enjoyed a relaxing downtime with the 'In The SOOP' BTS version last year and fans are expecting the second season with SEVENTEEN to be as fun and relaxing.

